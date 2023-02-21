Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

L1 club seal free transfer swoop for Frenchman released by Burnley in 2022

byJames Ray
21 February 2023
2 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Burnley’s former midfielder Anthony Mancini has been snapped up by Accrington Stanley on a short-term deal, it has been confirmed.

Burnley signed French midfielder Mancini from French side Angers SCO in the summer of 2021.

He went on to become a regular for the Clarets’ U21s side but he wasn’t able to break into the first-team at Turf Moor, eventually being released by the club in the summer of 2022 upon the expiry of his contract.

Since then, Mancini has remained without a club but now, the midfielder is back in the game.

As announced on Monday afternoon, the 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal with League One struggles Accrington Stanley. Mancini has joined John Coleman’s side on a short-term contract after impressing for their U23s, giving him a second chance of success in the EFL after his departure from Burnley.

Stanley in the midst of a relegation battle, sitting one point clear of the relegation zone in 20th place.

1 of 20

Who is this current Championship player?

Another chance for Mancini…

There were promising signs for the former France youth international in Burnley’s academy but ultimately, first-team chances weren’t presented to the midfielder. His move to Stanley will give him a chance to prove he’s got what it takes to impress in the EFL though, so it’ll be down to him to impress.

Mancini could quickly become a favourite if he can perform well in Accrington’s bid to survive. Coleman and co are still firmly in it at the bottom and the help of a technically gifted midfielder like him could come in handy.

It’s a low-risk move, but Mancini will be determined to prove he deserves a longer stay at the Wham Stadium.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
James Ray
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0