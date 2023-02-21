L1 club seal free transfer swoop for Frenchman released by Burnley in 2022

Burnley’s former midfielder Anthony Mancini has been snapped up by Accrington Stanley on a short-term deal, it has been confirmed.

Burnley signed French midfielder Mancini from French side Angers SCO in the summer of 2021.

He went on to become a regular for the Clarets’ U21s side but he wasn’t able to break into the first-team at Turf Moor, eventually being released by the club in the summer of 2022 upon the expiry of his contract.

Since then, Mancini has remained without a club but now, the midfielder is back in the game.

As announced on Monday afternoon, the 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal with League One struggles Accrington Stanley. Mancini has joined John Coleman’s side on a short-term contract after impressing for their U23s, giving him a second chance of success in the EFL after his departure from Burnley.

Stanley in the midst of a relegation battle, sitting one point clear of the relegation zone in 20th place.

Another chance for Mancini…

There were promising signs for the former France youth international in Burnley’s academy but ultimately, first-team chances weren’t presented to the midfielder. His move to Stanley will give him a chance to prove he’s got what it takes to impress in the EFL though, so it’ll be down to him to impress.

Mancini could quickly become a favourite if he can perform well in Accrington’s bid to survive. Coleman and co are still firmly in it at the bottom and the help of a technically gifted midfielder like him could come in handy.

It’s a low-risk move, but Mancini will be determined to prove he deserves a longer stay at the Wham Stadium.