Journalist says Charlton Athletic boss held talks with QPR, but R’s close to appointing rival manager

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden ‘did hold talks’ with QPR, but the west Londoners wants Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, says James Richings.

QPR are on the lookout for their third permanent manager of the season after sacking Neil Critchley on Sunday. And former QPR player Ainsworth, 49, is being strongly linked with the club, after spending 11 years in charge of League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

He’s one of a few names to be linked with the QPR job over the past 48 hours or so, with Charlton Athletic boss Holden also mentioned. And Bucks Free Press journalist Richings has revealed on Twitter that Holden has in fact held talks with QPR, but that Ainsworth to QPR is pretty much a done deal.

My source has told me that Dean Holden did hold talks with QPR about the vacancy, but Gareth Ainsworth is the 'man they want'. Ainsworth is expected to be named as QPR's next manager at some point this week. Of course, things can always change.#Chairboys #QPR #CAFC — James Richings (@James_BFP) February 20, 2023

Been told that Gareth Ainsworth from Wycombe to QPR is a 'done deal.' Of course, things could change, but my source has said it's 'pretty much complete.' Still awaiting official confirmation. #Chairboys #QPR — James Richings (@James_BFP) February 20, 2023

An emerging report from Daily Mail also says that QPR are close to naming Ainsworth as their new manager. Ainsworth has overseen 550 games as Wycombe boss and has a win percentage of 39.8%. He’s previously guided the Chairboys to promotion from both League Two and League One and currently has his side sitting in 7th place of the third tier table, having won his last five games in charge.

Up next…

If Ainsworth takes charge of QPR before the weekend then his first game in charge will be at home against Blackburn Rovers.

It’d be a difficult first game for Ainsworth and he wouldn’t have a lot of time to come in and talk to the players, and get his ideas across.

But the R’s officials will no doubt grant Ainsworth the remainder of this season to get to grips with his new job, before allowing him to put his own stamp on the side in the summer.

QPR v Blackburn Rovers kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.