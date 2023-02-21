Chelsea could sell 20-year-old this summer – Burnley linked with permanent swoop

Chelsea could sanction a permanent exit for Burnley loan star Ian Maatsen this summer, the Express has said.

Burnley acquired Maatsen’s services on a season-long loan deal last summer, and he’s been their go-to man on the left-hand side since. The Dutchman has thoroughly impressed at left-back for Vincent Kompany’s side, managing four goals and five assists in 27 Championship games.

The level of his displays saw the Clarets linked with a permanent move for the Chelsea loanee in January.

Now, fresh reports from the Express have said the door may well open for Maatsen to leave Stamford Bridge on a long-term basis at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

After some significant spending, Todd Boehly is poised to sanction a fire side of fringe players in the summer. That could well see loan players make permanent exits ahead of next season, with Burnley ace Maatsen among those mentioned as one who could head for pastures new.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

Perfect for all?

Maatsen is a highly-touted talent and while his spells in the Championship have shown he’s arguably deserving of a shot at first-team action in the Premier League, the wealth of options ahead of him in the pecking order at Chelsea make it hard to see a future for him there.

That’s where the door opens for a permanent move to Burnley.

The Clarets are on course for a return to the top-flight and with Maatsen performing well in their successful side, it seems a permanent deal could be ideal for all as Chelsea look at offloading him for good this summer.

It remains to be seen how the situation transpires as it will largely rest on the Blues’ summer transfer stance, but Burnley could be in with a good chance of keeping Maatsen for the long-term.