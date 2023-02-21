Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Millwall: Kompany to name unchanged side?

Burnley travel to Millwall in the Championship this evening.

Burnley head down to The Den to face an in form Millwall side tonight. The Lions beat Sheffield United last time out to help give Burnley an 11-point lead at the top of the Championship table, after the Clarets’ win at Luton Town on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany’s side are unbeaten in the league since November and have only lost one of their last 17 games in all competitions – an FA Cup tie away at Manchester United towards the end of last year.

Burnley team news

With so little time between the last outing v Luton Town and this one v Millwall, expect Kompany to be without the same set of players in Jordan Beyer and Jay Rodriguez, who are both short-term absentees for the Clarets.

Manuel Benson remains a longer term absentee for Burnley, along with on loan Manchester City man Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Maatsen

Taylor

Ekdal

Roberts

Cork

Cullen

Brownhill

Barnes

Zaroury

Tella

The above line up is unchanged from the side that beat Luton Town, bar from Anass Zaroury coming in for Johann Gudmundsson – a change that Kompany made in the second half of the game at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Despite having a lot of options to rotate, Kompany doesn’t often make too many changes to his starting XI. Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster are still waiting to make their first league start for the club, and Scott Twine is yet to really come back into the fold after returning form injury.

There could well be changes tonight, but expect Kompany to keep a a winning side the same.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.