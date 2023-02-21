Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Blackpool: Doubts over star men for Tomasson

Blackburn Rovers host Blackpool in the Championship later today.

Blackburn Rovers come into their midweek clash with Blackpool fresh off the back of a return to winning ways. Daniel Ayala’s late winner secured a 1-0 victory over Swansea City at the weekend, leaving Rovers in 7th ahead of this all-Lancashire tie.

Blackpool picked up a much-needed win of their own though, defeating Stoke City 1-0 to hand Mick McCarthy his first victory at the helm.

The Tangerines are still firmly in the fight for safety though, sitting in 23rd.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Blackburn Rovers stars Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack were both withdrawn from the action in the win over Swansea City. He said following the game that he was unsure of the extent of the blows but ahead of tonight’s tie, it has been confirmed Dack is facing a number of weeks out with hamstring damage.

As for Brereton Diaz, he’s a doubt for the tie but not ruled out.

Academy graduates Joe Rankin-Costello and Scott Wharton have been regulars but both were absent at the weekend too. Wharton will remain out, but Rankin-Costello is fit to return.

Thomas Kaminski is still recovering from a knee issue too, so Aynsley Pears will continue in between the sticks.

Predicted XI

Pears (GK)

Carter

Ayala

Hyam

Thomas

Travis

Buckley

Pickering

Dolan

Hedges

Gallagher

Given the limited defensive options, it seems highly likely that the same back three will be deployed with Sorba Thomas and Harry Pickering on the right and left as wing-backs too.

Rankin-Costello is fit so that could prompt a move to a back four, but given his injury record, it might be best to start him on the bench.

There will be a battle for a starting role with Dack sidelined for the foreseeable and Brereton Diaz a doubt. Leaving the Chilean on the bench could be the best option even if he is deemed fit, so Ryan Hedges, Sammie Szmodics and Tyrhys Dolan will battle for a start.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 on Tuesday night.