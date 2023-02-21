Blackburn Rovers casting eyes over Tottenham Hotspur winger

Blackburn Rovers have brought Tottenham Hotspur talent Thomas Bloxham in on trial, it has been confirmed.

Blackburn Rovers’ U21s faced Brighton and Hove Albion’s youngsters on Monday night in the Premier League 2.

It was a tough night at the office for the young Rovers too, falling to a 4-2 defeat against the Seagulls’ esteemed academy. Harry Leonard was on the scoresheet again while Jay Haddow was sent off, but there was a name on the team sheet that caught the eye.

Upon confirming the starting XI, Rovers named Tottenham Hotspur talent Thomas Bloxham in the side.

🔢 Team news for tonight’s #PL2 game against Brighton: ©️ Dan Pike captains the team

🎯 Harry Leonard leads the line

🆕 Trialist Tom Bloxham starts

Bloxham – not to be confused with Shrewsbury Town’s young striker Tom Bloxham – is a 17-year-old winger currently on the books in Spurs’ academy. He’s on trial with Blackburn Rovers at the moment and his outing for the U21s provided him with a chance to catch the eye.

The Irish youngster played 76 minutes, making way for Ryan Wilson with the scores at 3-1.

A possible addition…

It remains to be seen if Bloxham can do enough to earn himself a stay at Ewood Park, but he comes with a solid start in his footballing career after time in Spurs’ esteemed youth ranks.

He’s represented both England and Ireland at international youth level while finding game time in the U18 Premier League for Spurs. The Welwyn Garden City-born talent mainly plays on the left but can operate on the right-hand side too.

Blackburn Rovers’ youth ranks have been productive over the years and a big part of their recruitment is bringing in talents who may be surplus to requirements at Premier League clubs’ academies. Bloxham could fit that profile and at 17, he could be a promising addition to Rovers’ youth side.