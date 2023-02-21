Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City: Duo likely to miss out but attacker could return

Birmingham City head to Norwich City in the Championship tonight.

Birmingham City head cross country to face Norwich City at Carrow Road later this evening. Blues go into this game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat away at Huddersfield Town last night, which followed a surprise 2-0 defeat at home to Cardiff City.

John Eustace’s side sit in 18th place of the Championship table as things stand, compared to Norwich City who sit in 9th. The Canaries have won one of their last four having been held to a goalless draw at Wigan Athletic last time out.

Birmingham City team news

Blues have a few new injury concerns ahead of tonight’s game. Midfielder Krystian Bielik looks set to miss out after he was stretchered off during the defeat v Huddersfield, and whilst the injury doesn’t seem as bad as first feared, the extent of his injury is yet to be revealed.

Elsewhere, Eustace believes Troy Deeney sustained a muscle injury v Huddersfield Town and so he looks doubtful for tonight’s game. And Eustace said last week that Reda Khadra would be touch-and-go for tonight’s game, whist Marc Roberts looks set to miss out again.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Longelo

Trusty

Dean

Sanderson

Colin

Mejbri

Gardner

Bacuna

Jutkiewicz

Hogan

1 of 15 Neil Critchley won only one game in his time as QPR boss - who was it against? Cardiff City Preston North End Huddersfield Town Reading

Despite defeat at Huddersfield, Eustace could stick with the same formation as to keep three central defenders on the pitch. But expect Gary Gardner to come in for Bielik and Lukas Jutkiewicz to come in for Deeney, in two straight-swaps.

Khadra should start on the bench if he’s fit to return to action, but he could yet have an impact coming on later in the game.

Blues remain very inconsistent in the league but they’re often capable of pulling off an upset. Norwich City aren’t in great form tonight and they have some key injuries to contend with themselves, so tonight’s game should be interesting.

Kick off is at 7:45pm.