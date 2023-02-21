Bilic singles out three Watford players for praise after last night’s win over West Brom

Watford beat West Brom 3-2 in the Championship last night.

Watford moved up into 5th place of the Championship table with an impressive 3-2 win over West Brom at Vicarage Road last night. The Hornets took the lead through Ken Sema in the first half before the Baggies mounted a come back in the second. But a goal from Ismaila Sarr and one more from Sema won the game.

And speaking to the club post-match, Watford boss Slaven Bilic hailed Sema who has only recently returned to action, after spending several weeks out of action between Christmas and this month.

The Croatian said:

“Ken is a great player, a top professional and a great guy to have around. He is a dream for any manager because he can play almost anywhere on the pitch, and effectively as well. He was brilliant today and I’m really pleased for him.”

And Bilic also held praise for two of Sema’s teammates in Mario Gaspar and young full-back James Morris, saying:

“There were good performances all over. Mario [Gaspar] and James [Morris] were brilliant at full-back – Mario has shown he can defend against any kind of winger, and I was delighted for James. I wanted him to start well to give him confidence, and he gave himself a great platform. He was active and very involved, which was great to see.”

The 21-year-old Morris joined Watford from Southampton in 2021. He made his league debut for the club earlier this season and has now featured seven times in the Championship, with his performance last night arguably being his best in a Watford shirt so far.

A new-look Watford…

Watford have looked pretty shaky throughout this season. But they sit in 5th and they’ve only lost one of their last eight in the league, so it seems that Bilic is starting to find some consistency within his side as they bid for promotion to the Premier League.

And after the January transfer window, Watford now have a decent amount of squad depth and that’s seemingly pushing on the rest of the players, like Gaspar who’s been an impressive performer of late, whilst the likes of Morris and Sema can come into the side and do a job.

Up next for the Hornets is a trip to Sheffield United this weekend – the game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.