3 Watford players bound to attract transfer interest this summer and their transfer values

With Watford’s best chance of promotion being the lottery of the play-offs, the Hornets could be in for a busy summer if they don’t return to the Premier League.

Following Watford’s hopeless top-flight campaign last season that saw them finish 19th – 15 points from safety – the club saw a big turnover of players and are currently on their second manager of the campaign, after Slaven Bilic was handed the reins after Rob Edwards was sacked in September.

Following last night’s 3-2 victory over play-off rivals West Brom, Watford move up into 5th, and now 11 points off the automatic promotion spots. Given the play-offs being their only realistic chance of bouncing back to the Premier League this season, there could be another busy summer if they miss out on promotion.

Here are three Watford players who could be sold or loaned out in the summer…

Ismaila Sarr

The first name on the list and the most expected. Watford have done incredibly well to hold onto Sarr with him being involved in two separate relegation campaigns, but failure to return to the top flight this season could be the final straw for the Senegalese international.

He’s still Watford’s talisman with nine goals and five assists to his name so far this season but with a £25million move to Aston Villa collapsing last summer, he’s sure to catch the eye of Premier League sides again this summer. But whether or not Watford can command the same transfer fee remains to be seen, after an up and down season for the 24-year-old.

Joao Pedro

Another name that won’t be a surprise on this list after a £30million move to Newcastle United broke down in the summer. Pedro could be on Premier League side’s shortlists again but it will be tougher to lure the Brazilian away from Vicarage Road this summer after he penned a new deal until the summer of 2028 in September.

His nine goals and two assists so far this season could have top flight team circling again and should the Hornets not achieve promotion, the 21-year-old could get itchy feet. It was reported that the Magpies were still keeping tabs on Pedro before the January window opened but with a Champions League spot in their grasp they may turn to more reputable arrivals.

Daniel Bachmann

Last summer, Bachmann was courted by Manchester United who wanted to make him their number two keeper but were reportedly unwilling to match the Hornets’ asking price and Bachmann stayed put.

The 28-year-old has taken up the no.1 role at Vicarage Road after impressing in Ben Foster’s absence in the top flight last season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 33 Championship appearances this season.

It’s unclear whether Bachmann will have European suitors again in the summer but he’s since revealed his happiness to remain at Vicarage Road, saying:

“I feel like I’m in a really good place at the moment and I’m just enjoying my football and I’m enjoying being one of the leaders in the team now and one of the more senior figures.”

But summer interest can’t be ruled out, especially after a solid season in the Championship – Transfermarkt currently value Bachmann at €2.5million (£2.2million).