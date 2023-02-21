3 Swansea City players bound to attract transfer interest this summer and their transfer values

Swansea City’s underwhelming season to date could prompt somewhat of a makeover in the summer.

Swansea City’s lack of transfer business in January has set them up for a disappointing second half of the season.

Russell Martin and his team are committed to the project in South Wales, but it seems both they and supporters need to be convinced that the club hierarchy are invested in the bid to progress too. A strong summer transfer window will be key for that, but some could head for the exit door.

Here, we put forward three Swansea City players who are bound to draw interest and highlight their current market values…

Joel Piroe

Piroe has been a solid threat in front of goal again for Swansea City, managing 12 goals and an assist in 30 games across all competitions. His success on these shores since signing in 2021 has drawn attention before and with his contract up in 2024, this summer could be their last chance to land a big fee for his services.

A significant £20m fee was cited when Piroe drew top-flight interest last summer, although it would be a surprise if they got anywhere near that sum. He could still go for a good sum though, and interest seems likely.

Ryan Manning

It has been confirmed that Manning isn’t going to sign a new contract with Martin’s men, so whatever the Swans value him at, they won’t be getting it. He’ll be free to head elsewhere on a free transfer when his deal is up this summer.

He’s sure to draw Premier League and upper Championship interest too. Manning has been an impressive performer for Swansea City again and he looks ready for a long-awaited shot at a higher level.

Olivier Ntcham

Ntcham has shown sparks of what he’s capable of in a Swansea City shirt but a lack of consistency has seen him fall out the side this season. The ex-Manchester City and Celtic man has played in 28 Championship games, but 16 of those have come as a substitute.

The 27-year-old is a real force on his day but a fresh start could be ideal in the summer. A £2m January exit was rumoured but a move failed to materialise, and you could see a similar fee being enough to strike a deal later this year.

Ntcham would likely draw good interest from decent clubs if the door was opened to a winter move.