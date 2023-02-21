3 Sheffield Wednesday players bound to attract transfer interest this summer and their transfer values

Sheffield Wednesday’s full focus is on their promotion bid but one eye will be on the summer transfer window too.

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer plans will surely depend on what division they find themselves in. They’re right in the fight for the title, but with they’ll know they can’t risk slipping up given just how competitive the scrap for automatic promotion is.

However, some players will likely draw interest regardless of which division the Owls are in.

Here, we highlight three Sheffield Wednesday players bound to attract interest and look at their market values…

Josh Windass

Wednesday are no strangers to interest in star forward Windass and following another thoroughly impressive season at Hillsborough, you would think he will draw attention from elsewhere ahead of the 2023/24 campaign too.

He’s managed 14 goals and seven assists in 33 games this season and a 12-month extension option in his contract means he can be kept until 2024. Windass is valued at a measly fee of around £530k by Transfermarkt but you would think it could take a couple million pounds for the Owls to even consider a sale.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Dele-Bashiru is out of contract this summer and time is running out to secure his future.

Discussions over a new deal have been shelved and while he could fetch a decent fee if he was under contract, Sheffield Wednesday will get nothing for his services if he opts against signing a new deal and moves elsewhere this summer.

It remains to be seen if he pens a new deal, but he could be lost on a free transfer as it stands.

Barry Bannan

Even with a 12-month extension option in his contract, Bannan will surely draw interest from elsewhere this summer.

The Scottish midfielder has been one of Sheffield Wednesday’s standout players for some time now and he could certainly cut it at a higher league club. Interest could arise even if Darren Moore’s side are promoted, but if they miss out again, someone will surely try and tempt him away from Hillsborough.

Bannan is valued at around £615k by Transfermarkt.