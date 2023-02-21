3 Sheffield United players bound to attract transfer interest this summer and their transfer values

Sheffield United have seen some of their star performers standout in an impressive campaign to date.

Sheffield United are holding onto 2nd place at the moment and they’ve looked on course to seal a Premier League return, although back-to-back defeats amid Middlesbrough’s rise has led to an increase in nerves of late.

Stepping up to the top-flight will help the Blades in their bid to hold onto their stars, but such is the quality at Bramall Lane that they may well be prized away by top clubs regardless.

Here, we put forward three Sheffield United players bound to attract transfer interest and their current market values…

Sander Berge

Norwegian star Berge has been the subject of interest for much of his time in England. He’s got a high ceiling and his towering presence in midfield combined with his ability on the ball would make him a strong addition for any top club.

In January, a fee of around €15m was reported but you have to feel he would command a higher sum if the Blades are promoted.

Even if interest arises, keen clubs might have a hard time prizing him away from Bramall Lane. It has been claimed that Berge plans on seeing out his contract with the club before moving on as a free agent after his deal expires in 2024.

Iliman Ndiaye

Amid January interest, fees of £15m and £25m were both reported for Ndiaye’s services. He’s had top-flight interest for some time after becoming a star player at Bramall Lane, and it would be a real shock if there wasn’t more attention drawn this summer.

The Senegalese international has managed 10 goals and eight assists in 35 games this season and sees his deal expire in 2024.

Anel Ahmedhodzic

Last but not least is centre-back Ahmedhodzic, and it seems he’ll be destined for top-flight football sooner rather than later too; be it with Sheffield United or someone else.

He’s been a huge hit since coming over from Sweden and again, he’s claimed to have drawn interest for his strong performances. A fee hasn’t been reported but he’s valued at £8.8m by Transfermarkt, although he could almost certainly command a more significant fee.