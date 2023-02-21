3 Millwall players bound to attract transfer interest this summer and their transfer values

Millwall are firmly in the play-off fight but one eye will be on the summer transfer window.

Millwall have seen star players prized away from The Den in recent years and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they face another fight or two to keep some key players in the summer transfer window either.

Here, we put forward three Millwall players who are bound to draw attention and highlight their current transfer values….

Zian Flemming

Attacking midfielder Flemming has been a huge hit since coming over from Holland last summer and while Millwall will see him as a player who can really drive the club forward, it would be a surprise if he didn’t attract interest from elsewhere ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

From his time in the Eredivisie and his short time at The Den so far, he looks like a player on course to play in one of the top five leagues.

The Lions signed Flemming for a reported £1.7m but you would fancy them to claim far more than that if he was to move on.

Danny McNamara

McNamara had interest from QPR last summer and Fulham were linked in January, so he too could draw summer attention. He’s an ever-present figure on the right-hand side for Gary Rowett and at 24, he’s certainly got the potential to test himself at a higher level.

QPR saw a lowly £300k bid knocked back last summer and with a Transfermarkt value of around £1.5m, McNamara could easily fetch the Lions a decent fee of a few million pounds.

Jake Cooper

Cooper is out of contract at the end of this season and someone with his level of Championship pedigree will surely be lined up by a divisional rival if his situation goes unresolved.

Transfermarkt has the towering centre-back valued at around £3.1m but if he ends up leaving Millwall at the end of his deal, he would of course be available for nothing.