3 Middlesbrough players bound to attract transfer interest this summer and their transfer values

Middlesbrough currently sit in 3rd place of the Championship table, having won their last five in the league.

Michael Carrick’s side are rapidly closing the gap to Sheffield United in 2nd. The Blades have lost their last two now and Boro sit just four points behind, with an unlikely promotion to the Premier League starting to look like a real possibility for the club.

And if Boro earn promotion then the summer transfer window will no doubt be a busy one. But it wouldn’t all be incomings – there’ll still be a good amount of Middlesbrough players who’ll attract interest and here we look at three Boro players who are bound to have suitors in the summer, and each players’ transfer value…

Isaiah Jones

The obvious name on this list is Isaiah Jones. The right-sided player was highly sought-after last summer after his impressive 2021/22 campaign, with West Ham perhaps the team being most strongly linked.

But Jones remains at the Riverside and he’s had a pretty tough season in truth. He’s scored three and assisted three in 27 Championship outings so far this season, with Carrick having recently dropped Jones out of the starting XI.

At 23 years old though, Jones remains a very exciting prospect and the idea of clubs coming back for him in the summer can’t be ruled out – last summer, reports suggested that he was valued at around the £15million mark.

Anfernee Dijksteel

Last month, reports claimed that Middlesbrough were ready to listen to offers for Anfernee Dijksteel, and if Boro earn promotion this season then a summer sale of the Dutchman seems very likely.

He’s been a good servant to the club but he’s fallen well out of favour under Carrick. Dijksteel played 34 times in the Championship last season, with 96 total league appearances for the club to his name.

He’s valued at £2million on Transfermarkt.

Chuba Akpom

Another obvious inclusion here is Chuba Akpom. The striker is now on 19 Championship goals for the season and looks set to claim the Golden Boot award, in what’s been a pleasantly surprising season for the former Arsenal man.

Last month, several Premier League clubs were reported to be interested and if his fine scoring form continues into the summer, he’ll no doubt have even more Premier League interest in the summer – especially if Boro don’t earn promotion.

Boro paid £2.75 million for Akpom in 2020. There were no suggestions of how much Boro might have commanded for him last month, with the club seemingly uninterested in listening to any offers. Akpom is now under contract until 2024 and according to Transfermarkt is valued at £2.8million – Boro would no doubt command a lot more if they sold him this summer.