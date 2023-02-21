3 Charlton Athletic players bound to attract transfer interest this summer and their transfer values

Charlton Athletic are no strangers to transfer interest in their star players.

Charlton Athletic have seen some of their top talents head for bigger things after making a name for themselves at The Valley. Their productive academy has handed breakthroughs to some great players, and that pattern could continue in the not so distant future.

Here, we put forward three Addicks who are bound to attract summer attention and their transfer market values…

Miles Leaburn

Leaburn is the latest striking starlet to emerge from Charlton Athletic’s youth ranks and there were claims of Premier League interest in his services earlier in the season. The 19-year-old has managed seven goals and three assists in 26 games this campaign.

The Addicks haven’t stood in the way of their young talents before when the opportunity has presented itself for them to make a step up the leagues, and given Leaburn’s performances, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that happens in the summer.

Leaburn doesn’t have a Transfermarkt valuation nor has a potential fee been reported, but you would fancy them to collect a fee similar to the £1.6m sum landed for Mason Burstow in January 2022.

George Dobson

New club captain George Dobson has arguably been Charlton Athletic’s best player for the past 18 months. His importance has been increasingly evident under Dean Holden and it seems a matter of time before his progression and performances see him draw Championship interest.

He’s been an influential performer and is starting to deliver on the potential he had during his time with Walsall, so it seems inevitable that he attracts attention from the second-tier or the upper end of League One.

Transfermarkt values Dobson at around £350k, but the Addicks would surely get more for their midfield star.

Macauley Bonne

Bonne has struggled since signing a short-term deal to reunite with Charlton Athletic.

If he can’t find his feet before the end of the season, you could see him moving on to pastures new for a free transfer too. He’s shown what he’s capable of before though, impressing in the Championship and League Two, so there would surely be clubs keen on taking a chance on Bonne if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

296577 values the striker at just over £700k, but as touched on before, he could be available for nothing this summer.