3 Blackburn Rovers players bound to attract transfer interest this summer and their transfer values

Blackburn Rovers’ fate is still very much up in the air, with a promotion fight on the cards.

Blackburn Rovers’ inconsistency has prevented them from maintaining their place in the play-off spots but with 14 games left, they’re tied on points with Millwall and Sunderland, who sit 7th and 6th respectively.

The outcome of their season could have a big impact on who comes and goes, but there are some players who you would think could draw interest from elsewhere regardless of how the season ends.

Here, we put forward three Blackburn Rovers who could draw summer interest and highlight their market values…

Ashley Phillips

Before his breakthrough season at Ewood Park even began, Phillips was drawing interest from the Premier League.

The 17-year-old’s impressive performances for Rovers’ U21s and in the England setup piqued interests from elsewhere and he has even been in first-team action for Jon Dahl Tomasson. It wouldn’t be a surprise if top-flight attention re-emerged, and even if not, there would surely be EFL sides keen on taking him on loan to give him a shot at more minutes.

When linked with a move away last summer, a £3m fee was cited for the centre-back.

Bradley Dack

Dack has been back in and around the Blackburn Rovers side after a long-awaited return to injury. He’s impressed too, although his long-term future is up in the air somewhat. His deal expires this summer but there is a 12-month extension option, which will surely be triggered.

The attacking midfielder has been sidelined again though a new injury but unless he signs a fresh long-term deal prior to the summer, you could see Championship rivals taking an interest in a potential deal.

A fee hasn’t been reported, but Transfermarkt values Dack at a pretty lowly £1.8m.

Tayo Edun

Edun saw a winter move to Charlton Athletic fall through and he’s remained down the pecking order at Ewood Park. He’s an energetic, versatile player who can comfortably play on the left or in midfield thanks to his technical ability.

The former Fulham youngster would be a great option for a League One side and you could see him moving on this summer.

Given his place in Tomasson’s squad, he could be a cheap signing as well. Transfermarkt values the 24-year-old at around £530k.