West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Watford: Midfielder doubtful, youngster set to start

West Brom head to Watford in the Championship this evening.

West Brom make the trip across to Vicarage Road to face Watford tonight, in what should be an exciting clash between two sides eyeing up promotion to the Premier League this season.

Carlos Corberan’s side have suffered a dip in form of late, with the Baggies having won just one of their last five in all competitions to find themselves in 10th place of the Championship table.

Slaven Bilic’s Watford meanwhile sit in 8th and are winless in five, drawing four of those.

West Brom team news

Corberan has a few longstanding injuries to deal with right now. He looks set to be without Matt Phillips for the remainder of the season, whilst the likes of Kyle Bartley and Kean Bryan remain sidelined for the foreseeable future with muscular injuries.

Goalkeeper Alex Palmer is sidelined for a few more weeks yet, but Corberan confirmed ahead of this one that youngster Josh Griffiths will start in goal.

Elsewhere, Tom Rogic looks to be a doubt for tonight’s game with a hamstring injury, whilst Nathaniel Chalobah should be back in contention after being withdrawn early v Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Predicted XI

Griffiths (GK)

Townsend

Pieters

O’Shea

Furlong

Molumby

Yokuslu

Wallace

Swift

Albrighton

Dike

Expect Jayson Molumby to start ahead of Chalobah tonight, with Corberan unlikely to risk the January arrival as he works his way back to full fitness.

Elsewhere, Daryl Dike could return to the XI after starting on the bench v Blackburn Rovers, whilst Marc Albrighton should keep his spot in the side after an impressive start to life on loan at The Hawthorns.

Elsewhere, we should see an unchanged side for tonight’s game. West Brom certainly haven’t looked as good in recent weeks but Corberan remains a very good tactician, and fans will be optimistic that he has a plan for tonight’s opponents.

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.