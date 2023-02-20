Wagner shares further injury update on Josh Sargent ahead of Norwich City v Birmingham City

Josh Sargent will miss Norwich City’s game against Birmingham City tomorrow, as well as the Cardiff City game on Saturday, David Wagner revealed.

Norwich City host Birmingham City in the Championship on Tuesday night, as they look to bounce back to winning ways after a 0-0 draw away at Wigan Athletic on Saturday before taking on Cardiff City at the weekend.

But the Canaries will be without their top scorer for their next two games at least, with Wagner confirming that Sargent is out with an ankle injury. Sargent has played 30 times for Norwich this season and scored 11 goals but Wagner will be without his key man after he was taken off at half-time in the goalless draw v Wigan.

Norwich are also likely to be without Teemu Pukki again who hasn’t featured in the previous two games. Speaking to the club ahead of the Birmingham game, Wagner said:

“Josh has an ankle injury, so unfortunately he will be out of tomorrow’s game, and then the game at the weekend. Teemu is a doubt for tomorrow’s game, and we’ll make a late call on him.”

Further concern…

It was previously reported that the American would be unavailable for the Birmingham game but it’s now emerged that Sargent will also be out for the weekend.

It’s bad news for Wagner who would’ve seen these two home clashes against 18th and 20th in the table at home the perfect opportunity to break into the play-offs. They’re currently three points outside the top-six sitting in 9th.

A positive for the Canaries is forward Marquinhos will return to the squad to hopefully burden the loss of their two top scorers whilst Pukki may still record to face Cardiff.

The match against Birmingham kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow with Cardiff at 3pm Saturday.