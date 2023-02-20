Tony Mowbray discusses Sunderland man’s hunt for goals in ‘difficult’ admission

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has backed loan striker Joe Gelhardt to get amongst the goals after admitting it has been ‘difficult’ for him to get ‘real training’.

Sunderland recruited Gelhardt on loan from Leeds United in January, and amid their striker shortage, he’s been thrust straight into the starting XI at the Stadium of Light.

In his first four games though, the 20-year-old has been unable to find the net. He provided the assist for Jack Clarke’s striker against Bristol City at the weekend, but his hunt for an opening goal will stretch to a fifth game.

Now though, Mowbray has voiced his backing for the talented striker and highlighted why he hasn’t hit the ground running.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, he explained the short time between games has meant there hasn’t been much chance for him to get ‘real training’. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s difficult for him to get any real training because the games have been every three days so you’re recovering, travelling, playing, recovering, travelling, playing. You’re not really doing much organisational shape on your team.

“We’ve basically just brought him in and stuck him up front, it’s not a work in progress because we haven’t got time to do work! That’ll be the same today because we’ll be in to recover and we’ll see who’s available and then tomorrow we’ll try to organise a team to play on Tuesday at Rotherham.

“And after that, it will be the same again preparing to go to Coventry. It has been the same for the last three weeks or so.

“It’s been difficult to integrate him because we haven’t been able to do the work we would have probably liked to. But he gets into the right areas and he has a wonderful left foot. He just needs to get the first one and I’m sure they will start flowing for him.”

Still settling in…

Gelhardt has arrived at Sunderland with a high reputation from his time at Leeds. He’s been a top player at youth level and he’s had first-team chances at Elland Road, mainly off the bench in the latter stages of games.

His contributions for Clarke’s strike at the weekend highlight his key strengths too; holding up the ball before bringing one of his fellow attackers into the game. He’s got the traits and attributes to be an impressive, well-rounded striker but goals are eluding him at the moment, and they have for his senior career so far.

He’s only in the early days of his Sunderland loan and at only 20, he has plenty of developing left to do, but it will be hoped he can find goalscoring form sooner rather than later.