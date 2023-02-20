Tomasson quizzed on Dack and Brereton Diaz injuries after Blackburn Rovers’ win over Swansea City

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is unsure of the extent of Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton Diaz’s injuries.

Blackburn Rovers beat Swansea City 1-0 at Ewood Park on Saturday. It marked a return to winning ways for Rovers who’d drawn their previous four in the Championship, with centre-back Daniel Ayala scoring the winning goal upon his return to the side.

But as Ayala returns to action, it looks like Dack and Brereton Diaz could now be missing from action. The pair came off in the second half of the game v Swansea, and speaking to the club after the game, Tomasson was asked about the state of both players’ injuries.

He said:

“I hope the injuries to both players aren’t that serious and we’ll have to see the reports. It’s not great, getting injuries is never great. Let’s wait and see what the medical department says.”