‘This one won’t have a lot of goals’ – Norwich City v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Norwich City host Birmingham City in the Championship tomorrow evening.

David Wagner has now overseen six games in charge of Norwich City. From those six, the former Huddersfield Town boss has taken 10 points from a possible 18, with his side playing out a goalless draw away at Wigan Athletic over the weekend.

Blues meanwhile have lost their last two going into this one. John Eustace’s side lost against strugglers Huddersfield on Saturday and now sit in 18th place of the table – just seven points above the drop zone – compared to Norwich City who sit in 9th.

Here, a couple of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This one won’t have a lot of goals in it. Birmingham City aren’t the biggest scorers in the league and Norwich look set to be without Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki, so I can see a very low-scoring affair here.

“But with Norwich having the home advantage, and with Blues in pretty inconsistent form, Norwich will definitely be the favourites for this one.

“I’m going to back Norwich to claim a narrow win here.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Birmingham City

James Ray

“Both sides looked to be building up some momentum before recent stutters and while – on paper – Norwich City should have the upper hand, their poor home record this season could see them drop points again.

“Eustace’s Blues have shown that despite their struggles, they’re not a side to be underestimated.

“You can see this being a close, tightly-fought game. Little will separate the sides on Tuesday night and I think either could snatch all three points, I’m going to predict a draw.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Birmingham City