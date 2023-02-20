‘They’ll drop down the table’ – Swansea City v Stoke City prediction: The72

Swansea City host Stoke City in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Swansea City see Stoke City head to the Swansea.com Stadium tomorrow. The Potters head to Wales after suffering a disappointing 1-0 loss away at Blackpool over the weekend, which came after a commanding 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town in midweek.

Swansea meanwhile lost at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday after beating Blackpool a few days before. The Swans have lost three of their last four in the league and sit in 12th place of the table as things stand, compared to Stoke who sit in 19th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Both these teams are in pretty poor form. Both teams are capable of winning games, but neither of them can put down a decent run of form.

“The Swans have enjoyed a better season on the whole. But I’m fearful that they’ll drop down the table in the second half of this season as they don’t have the squad depth needed to compete for the top-six, in my opinion.

“As for Stoke, they’re just impossible to predict this season – I think these two teams will cancel each other out tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Stoke City

James Ray

“Neither side have been able to get any sort of run together to lift them up the table and with both teams unpredictable, it’s hard to see just how this one ends.

“I think I lean in favour of the hosts though. Stoke have lost their last three on the road and while the Swans’ home form has been far from convincing, they could claim a much-needed win here.

“Stoke still need to put some more distance between themselves and the drop but I’ve got a feeling they’ll be returning from South Wales with nothing to show for their efforts.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Stoke City