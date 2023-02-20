‘They could slip up here’ – Millwall v Burnley prediction: The72

Millwall host Burnley in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Burnley travel to The Den to face a Millwall side sitting 6th in the Championship.

Gary Rowett’s side have lost one of their last five league games, helping them to a strong position in the play-off fight. The Lions are tied on 49 points with Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers and will know they’re in for a tough test tomorrow night.

Burnley returned to winning ways with a 1-0 away win over Luton Town at the weekend and as they travel back down south for another tough test, Vincent Kompany has some injury issues to contend with. Jordan Beyer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jay Rodriguez are among the doubts, while question marks surround Nathan Tella too.

The Clarets are flying back towards the Premier League though, holding an 11-point gap to Sheffield United.

Ahead of the tie, a couple of our writers issue their score predictions…

James Ray

“I’m looking forward to seeing how this one pans out. The visit of Burnley provides Millwall with arguably their toughest home test of the season, but the Lions are a formidable opponent on the road for the away side too.

“Kompany’s side showed at the weekend that they can overcome stern opposition without some key players but I’ve got a feeling that Millwall might just be able to take something from this.

“Of course, Burnley have the talent to cruise to a sixth consecutive away win, but they could slip up here.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-2 Burnley

Luke Phelps

“Millwall will have the wind in their sails after that impressive win v Sheffield United. And whilst the Blades are 2nd, Burnley are a completely different challenge for Millwall who I think will be in for a long night.

“But Burnley won’t have it all that easy tomorrow. Playing Millwall at The Den is a challenge for any team and given the recent form of Millwall, I think it could be a difficult task for the Clarets.

“Still, I think they’ll claim a late win in this one – they have too much quality and confidence for anyone in the Championship.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-2 Burnley