‘There’s been nothing’ – Preston North End man admits uncertainty over future as contract nears expiry

Preston North End defender Greg Cunningham has admitted that his uncertain future at Deepdale plays on his mind.

Veteran defender Cunningham is entering the final months of his contract with Ryan Lowe’s side. The 32-year-old is currently in his second spell at Preston after previously playing for the Lilywhites between 2015 and 2018 – since returning in 2021 he’s played 56 games including 17 this season.

Cunningham has played sporadically throughout this campaign, featuring in just six of Preston’s previous 17 fixtures. But he’s started the last two games and could well keep hold of his place in the absence of Andrew Hughes who was substituted in the first half of Preston’s 0-0 draw at Hull City over the weekend.

Despite this, his future is up in the air at Deepdale, and speaking to Lancashire Evening Post, Cunningham admitted he can’t help but think about his next move.

He said:

“There’s been nothing at the minute. It’s one for me where I’m fully focused on playing football. I have an agent who sorts all of that stuff, I don’t get distracted with that.

“I just focus on showing up for training and being as professional as I can then when it comes to a matchday, putting in a performance when called upon. That’s where I’m at.

“I hope that all of that will take care of itself in due time, I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t half play on your mind when you get to this time of year with it up in the summer.”

What’s the next step?

Hughes’ fitness is unclear with the results of a scan he’s due to have on Monday yet to be revealed. So Cunningham could enjoy an extended run in the side in his absence and force Preston’s hand in terms of negotiations.

Cunningham seems to fancy a stay at Deepdale despite his contract expiring at the end of season. But he also seems to accept the fact that his future largely lies out of his hands, and that he could well be playing for his future at the club.

But Preston are moving in a new direction. Lowe is trying to build a new squad of young players who play a certain way and whether or not Cunningham features in his plans, or aligns with Preston’s direction, remains to be seen.