Stoke City set to welcome long-term absentee back from injury imminently

Stoke City midfielder Sam Clucas is set to play 45 minutes for the Potters’ U21s against Middlesbrough tonight.

Stoke City have been without former Hull City and Swansea City man Clucas since mid-October.

He’s played only 11 times for the Potters across all competitions this season, with a long-term back problem keeping him sidelined. The midfielder had to undergo surgery on the issue but has been stepping up his progress with a return to training in recent weeks.

Clucas now looks set to take another big step forward in his recovery, with a return to action planned for tonight.

Stoke City’s U21s face Middlesbrough’s youngsters in the Premier League 2 this evening and manager Alex Neil has confirmed the plan is for Clucas to play half the tie, potentially putting him in line for an earlier return than initially planned. As quoted by the club’s official website, here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Sam has made good progress. There’s an U21 game this evening and Sam will play 45 minutes in that which is good.

“He had surgery on his back but he has made good progress; he has trained with us for over the past week, 10/14 days and he’ll get some minutes tonight. Hopefully that will build him up.

“The original plan was to potentially get him back for Brighton, depending on how he goes this evening it could be sooner.”

Pushing for a comeback…

As Neil highlighted, the plan for him to return against Brighton could end up being brought forward. The FA Cup clash with the Seagulls is on February 28th, but before then, the Potters face Swansea City on Tuesday night and Millwall at the weekend.

It’d be a huge surprise to see him involved on Tuesday after an outing on Monday but this Saturday’s home tie against former manager Gary Rowett could see Clucas return – providing everything goes smoothly for the U21s.

Lincoln-born Clucas has only played under Neil a few times having picked up the problem shortly after his arrival, but it will be interesting to see if he can break into the starting XI under his management once he’s back to 100%.