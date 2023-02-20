Sheffield United first-team players set to feature in development game

Sheffield United see first-teamers Ciaran Clark, John Fleck, Ismaila Coulibaly, and Adam Davies start in their development side’s game against Sheffield Wednesday today.

The Blades will give key minutes to the four first-teamers who have been out of the side lately as they continue to return to full fitness.

Sheffield United’s U21 have stormed the Professional Development League North so far this season sitting top by 13 points, whilst city rivals and today’s opposition Wednesday are bottom of the division.

The addition of seasoned veterans in Clark and Fleck will be another boost to the development of the Blades’ talented youth players as well as getting the duo back towards full sharpness as they look to return to action.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

Road to recovery…

Davies’ and Coulibaly’s inclusion in the squad is not a surprise given the lack of minutes both have received so far this season, and Fleck and Clark’s return will be welcomed too.

Fleck has featured in just 13 games so far this season for the Blades with only one minute of action since the middle of November. He suffered a leg break back in August and returned before the World Cup, but he’s been an unused substitute in the previous two outings.

Clark has featured in just 45 minutes since the turn of the year with four unused substitute appearances in a row, meaning today’s youth game acts as the perfect chance for him to get back into starting contention in the Championship.

The Blades have stuttered in their automatic promotion race, losing their last two, so Clark and Fleck’s experience is sure to be a welcome return to the pitch.