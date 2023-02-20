Ryan Lowe reveals Preston North End injury blow, player ‘unlikely’ to play again this season

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has revealed that Ali McCann is unlikely to feature again this season.

McCann, 23, has sustained a tear to his thigh muscle. The Northern Irishman picked up the injury during the draw v Luton Town last week, but played on throughout the 90 minutes. He was then left out of the side that drew 0-0 away at Hull City over the weekend, and Lowe has since revealed the state of McCann’s injury.

Speaking to Lancashire Evening Post, the Preston boss had this to say on McCann:

“He’s not okay, he’s probably not going to feature for the rest of the season now. He’s had a tear in his thigh which he didn’t remember. After the game he was just feeling a bit stiff so we had him scanned and he’s going to be out for eight to 10 weeks.”

Lowe continued:

“We have to get him on the mend now and get him fit. He might potentially make it before the end of the season but it’s unlikely.”

McCann joined Preston North End from St Johnstone in 2021. He featured 28 times in the Championship last season and has so far featured 27 times in the league this time round. But it seems like McCann won’t be adding to that number again this season, in what is a huge blow for the player and for the club.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

What now?

Lowe went on to mention that McCann’s injury, whilst a blow, opens the door for names like Ben Woodburn and Daniel Johnson, as well as Josh Onomah as he continues to work his way back to match fitness.

Lowe will be pleased to have a decent amount of squad depth now. But one or two more key injuries like this one to McCann could really help to derail Preston’s season – the Lilywhites currently sit in 14th place of the table and are winless in four Championship games, with 6th place Millwall now seven points ahead.

Next up for Preston is a home game v strugglers Wigan Athletic this weekend.