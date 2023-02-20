Russell Martin confirms Swansea City blow with 26-year-old heading for summer exit

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has confirmed Ryan Manning will not be signing a new contract and will leave the club this summer.

Swansea City utility man Manning has been a standout player in South Wales since signing from QPR in October 2020.

The Irishman has played in a range of roles for the Swans, but he’s played his best football on the left as a wing-back or full-back. He’s maintained a key role this season too, chipping in with three goals and five assists in 28 Championship games for the club.

There has been doubt over Manning’s future for some time now though, with his deal up at the end of the season.

Now, ahead of Swansea City’s midweek clash with Stoke City, his fate has been confirmed.

As quoted by Wales Online, Swans boss Russell Martin has confirmed Manning will not be signing a new contract, freeing him to leave for nothing when the 2022/23 campaign comes to a close. He said:

“I love Ryan, he loves it here, but we’ve allowed the contract to go to the last year, or not address it properly in the summer, so we’re at where we’re at.

“I don’t think there’s any point in keeping talking about that. He’s not going to sign a contract here.

“He’s given us everything he’s got, which is all we can ask for. He’s got the right to go and see what’s out there for him in the summer.”

Martin went on to say replacement options are already being looked into, highlighting that the club need to avoid letting players enter the final 12 months of their contracts in the future too.

An avoidable situation…

Despite how good Manning has been this season and the importance of his role on the left, the Swans would have been better off cashing in while they could rather than taking the risk of letting him enter the final year of his contract.

The last chance to land a fee would have been January but with the player’s mind made up, going through January without resolving the situation means there is little left to do to try and keep him on board.

He won’t be an easy player to replace, especially given Swansea’s struggles in the transfer market. But, it will be hoped the club have ample time to find a fitting option as Manning heads for pastures new later this year.