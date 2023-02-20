QPR set to make approach for League One boss

QPR are set to make an approach for Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, claims Football Insider.

Ainsworth, 49, is said to one of the favourites to land the QPR job following Neil Critchley’s sack yesterday, after just 11 Championship games as manager – 12 in total. QPR are now looking to appoint their third permanent manager of the season and several other names have been mentioned, including Nathan Jones and Chris Wilder.

But Football Insider are now claiming that former QPR player Ainsworth ‘is the leading contender’ for the job and that an ‘approach is imminent’. Wycombe currently sit in 7th place of the League One table with the Chairboys having won their last five league fixtures – Ainsworth has been in charge since 2012 and has overseen 500 games as manager.

Ainsworth spent seven years at QPR as a player, making over 150 total appearances for the club. He’s often linked with the QPR job when it’s open but he’s remained loyal to Wycombe Wanderers, who Ainsworth is aiming to steer towards a second promotion from League One this season.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

A good appointment?

When Ainsworth is linked to a job, the first thing that fans say is that the football is poor. And it’s a fair comment; Ainsworth’s football isn’t the most attractive in the Football League but for more than 10 years now, Ainsworth has been one of the most consistent managers.

For QPR in the situation they’re in, and with the likelihood of several key players leaving in the summer looking high, a manager like Ainsworth who is prove to deliver results and stability could be a really good shout. QPR need to steer clear of relegation, first and foremost, and then look towards a summer rebuild after a catastrophic last few months in the Championship.

The R’s return to action v Blackburn Rovers this weekend.