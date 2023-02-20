QPR make contact with out-of-work 55-year-old amid Ainsworth, Jones links

QPR have contacted Chris Wilder’s representatives as they look to replace Neil Critchley swiftly, West London Sport has said.

QPR’s move to sack manager Critchley was met well by supporters after his dismal stint in charge at Loftus Road.

A selection of names have quickly emerged as contenders for the job as the R’s look to find a replacement. Somewhat unsurprisingly, former QPR favourite and current Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has been linked, while the newly out-of-work Nathan Jones has been mentioned despite his struggles at Southampton.

Now though, a report from West London Sport has said contact has now been made with ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder’s representatives.

They state that while an approach is set to be made to Wycombe Wanderers for Ainsworth, their hunt to bring in a new manager before this weekend’s clash with Blackburn Rovers has seen them also approach Wilder’s representatives.

The 55-year-old has been out of a job since departing Middlesbrough in October last year.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

Another contender…

Between Ainsworth, Jones and Wilder, QPR have a pretty solid list of candidates for the vacant post.

Given that Jones and Wilder are out of work, you have to think they’d be more feasible options given how quickly the R’s hierarchy wants to bring in a new boss. It remains to be seen just how their hunt pans out though, with Ainsworth sure to be a popular option among supporters given his previous time at the club and his success with Wycombe.

Wilder’s most recent stint with Middlesbrough was underwhelming to say the least. However, his time with Sheffield United was a huge success, and with QPR looking to build on the foundations laid during Mark Warburton’s tenure, he could be a strong appointment for Rangers.