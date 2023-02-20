QPR considering axed Premier League boss, report says

Nathan Jones is ‘apparently being considered’ for the QPR job, reports Evening Standard.

QPR parted ways with Neil Critchley yesterday. The former Blackpool boss oversaw just 11 league games in charge of the R’s, winning one of those and leaving the club in 17th place of the Championship table.

Evening Standard say that QPR are looking to appoint their third permanent manager of the season very soon, in a bid to halt their torrid run of form and ease any growing fears of relegation into League One this season.

Wycombe Wanderers boss and former QPR player Gareth Ainsworth has already been linked. But Evening Standard say that ex-Luton Town and Southampton boss Jones is being considered too.

The 49-year-old Jones left Luton Town to take on the Southampton job back in November. But he was sacked after just 14 games in charge of the club – he won five of those and lost the remaining nine.

Jones is best known for his time at Luton Town where in two spells in charge of the club he guided them to promotion from League Two in 2018, and then to a surprise top-six finish in the Championship last season.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

A good appointment?

Jones is certainly a controversial name on the managerial market right now. There’s no denying the good job he did at Luton Town, but there’s question marks about his loyalty after he left for Stoke City in 2019 and then for Southampton at the end of last year.

And his Southampton showing was a poor one. It was marred by accusations of unrest in the Saints camp during Jones’ time in charge, which will no doubt shine poorly on Jones. But there’s very few managers out there with the track record that Jones has – at Championship level anyway – and so he was bound to be mentioned alongside QPR sooner or later.

It’d be anther risky appointment for QPR, but it seems like a better fit than Critchley was for the club.