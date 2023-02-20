Positive update emerges on Plymouth Argyle star’s serious knee injury

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper has undergone successful surgery on his knee following an ACL injury suffered earlier this month.

Plymouth Argyle were dealt a damning blow when Cooper was cast to the sidelines with an ACL injury picked up in the defeat to automatic promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The Pilgrims have continued their good form in his absence though, picking up seven points from a possible nine with Callum Burton in between the sticks.

Good news came on Cooper’s long road to recovery over the weekend too, with the popular shot-stopper confirming that he is on the right path after successful surgery on his knee. Now, Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has been quizzed on the latest.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Schumacher confirmed that he had spoken to Cooper after his operation but insisted it will probably be another six or seven months until he’s back in action. Here’s what he had to say when quizzed on a timescale:

“It depends. You have just got to see how you go. Michael is young, he’s fit, he’s real professional.

“He will do everything that he possibly can to make it the shorter scale of it. It will be six, seven months before he is back out here.

“He will probably try too hard, knowing Mike and the way he is, so that’s another thing we have to work on. We don’t want to rush him back. He has to make sure he’s strong. It’s a process you have got to go through when you do your ACL. We will tick off the stages that he needs to do and he will be back when he’s back.”

The long road back…

It’ll be around the start of the 2023/24 season before Cooper is back and ready to return, but it remains to be seen if he’s fit and ready before then or if obstacles emerge and push back his potential return date.

Until then, deputy ‘keeper Burton will be the go-to man in between the sticks as Plymouth fight it out for a long-awaited return to the Championship. Losing Cooper is a blow to those hopes of course, but their maintained form in his absence is a positive sign for all.

The key will be not rushing Cooper back too early. The summer will be a good chance to make strides in his recovery but the risk of re-injury has to be kept in mind given the nature of ACL injuries.