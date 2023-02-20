PL club in talks with ex-Watford boss, says Romano

Ex-Watford boss Javi Gracia could take over the vacant managerial role at Leeds United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds sacked manager Jesse Marsch following the 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest at the beginning of the month, and have so far been unsuccessful in landing a permanent replacement with Michael Skubala taking charge of the team since.

The Whites have slipped into the drop zone but could find a new manager in the former Watford boss who led the Hornets to a Premier League mid-table finish in the 2018/19 season, as well as reaching an FA Cup final. He won 25 of his 66 games in charge before he was sacked following a four game winless run at the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign.

Romano gave an update on the situation between Leeds and Gracia, tweeting:

“Leeds United are now in talks with Javi Gracia as potential new manager, he’s serious candidate for the job to replace Jesse Marsch.

“Club will make internal decision soon on the manager situation — there are two names in the shortlist.”

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

The new man at Leeds?

After leaving Watford, Gracia lasted less than a season at La Liga giants Valencia who were in 14th place when he was sacked in May 2021. He then took up the managerial role at Qatar side Al Sadd where he was in charge for just 22 games, winning the league title in his sole campaign after replacing Barcelona boss Xavi.

He’s been out-of-work for over a year now and only two of his 12 professional managerial jobs have seen him complete two full seasons in charge. But Gracia is remember as one of the better modern Watford managers – he played a decent brand of football and instilled some stability to a club that’s had very little of it in the past few years.