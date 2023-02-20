‘My only concern…’ – Rotherham United v Sunderland prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Sunderland in the Championship tomorrow night.

Rotherham United welcome high-flyers Sunderland to South Yorkshire tomorrow evening. The Millers go into this one sitting just a place and two points above the drop zone, after all of the current bottom three avoided defeat over the weekend.

Matt Taylor’s side haven’t won in five now and have lost their last two going into this one, losing at home to Coventry City on Saturday.

Sunderland meanwhile sit in 5th. The Black Cats are looking sharp and have only lost one of their last 10 league fixtures going into this one, drawing at home to Bristol City over the weekend thanks to a fine goal from the in form Jack Clarke.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Sunderland are looking very strong right now. My only concern for them is if they pick up another injury to a key player, they might start to struggle – especially if that injury is to an attacking player.

“But they’re in form and a trip to Rotherham presents Sunderland with another chance to pick up three points. The Millers are starting to get dragged into a real dogfight near the bottom of the table, but they have the quality needed to pick up surprise wins every now and then.

“I think this one will be another draw.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Sunderland

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

James Ray

“Rotherham United are in dire need of a turnaround. Blackpool and Huddersfield Town picked up big wins at the weekend, Cardiff City have now won two in a row and even Wigan Athletic are steadily chipping away at the deficit.

“It means every game has high stakes for the Millers, and the same goes for play-off chasing Sunderland.

“The fight for the top-six is a hotly contested one and with the Black Cats in fine form, I can see them claiming another valuable win here. They’ve been solid on the road and with Rotherham struggling, I think they’ll claim all three points.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-3 Sunderland