Key Norwich City duo are ‘a big doubt’ for Birmingham City game, says Wagner

Norwich City look set to be without Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki for Tuesday night’s game v Birmingham City in the Championship.

Norwich City host Birmingham City in the Championship on Tuesday night. The Canaries go into this one on the back of a goalless draw v Wigan Athletic at the weekend, with the point leaving David Wagner’s side in 9th place of the Championship table.

And the game at Wigan also brought about a fresh injury concern for the Canaries who saw Sargent come off at half-time with an ankle injury – the American is Norwich City’s leading scorer in the Championship with 11 this season, compared to Pukki on 10 who missed the clash at Wigan with a calf injury.

And speaking to Pink Un ahead of tomorrow’s game at Carrow Road, Wagner revealed that both Sargent and Pukki look set to miss out.

He said:

“Josh and Teemu, both are a big doubt, but we will assess them and see what it looks like nearer to Tuesday. Everybody likes to play, everybody likes to grab a shirt, everybody has an opportunity.”

But Wagner was also able to confirm that January signing Marquinhos is set to make his Norwich City debut tomorrow night.

“He will be involved on Tuesday. I’m pretty sure,” Wagner said of Marquinhos.