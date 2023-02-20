Eustace discusses Troy Deeney injury after Birmingham City’s defeat at Huddersfield Town

Birmingham City boss John Eustace believes Troy Deeney sustained a muscle injury during the weekend defeat v Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Birmingham City lost 2-1 away at Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Goals from Joe Hungbo and Jaheim Headley handed Neil Warnock a win in his first game back in management, with Deeney scoring his seventh Championship goal of the season for Blues.

But the 34-year-old Deeney was brought off with 20 minutes left to play, and asked whether or not Deeney had sustained an injury during the game, Eustace told the club:

“I haven’t spoke to the medical department, but I think it might be a muscle injury… That’ll be a blow obviously, but it gives somebody else an oppurtunity to come in.”

Blues have now lost their last two in the Championship. Saturday’s defeat leaves them in 18th place of the table ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Norwich City, who currently sit in 9th.