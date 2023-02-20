Charlton Athletic boss among candidates for QPR job, report claims

Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden is among the bosses on QPR’s radar, Football League World has claimed.

QPR are on the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with Neil Critchley and plenty of names have been linked with the vacant post in West London in a short space of time

Gareth Ainsworth, Nathan Jones and Chris Wilder have all been mentioned as candidates as the R’s look to bring in a new boss before this weekend’s clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Now, a new report from Football League World has claimed another boss on their radar is Charlton Athletic manager Holden.

They claim that he’s one of those under consideration as the QPR hierarchy look to appoint a new boss quickly.

Holden is only under contract with the Addicks until the end of the season but after a strong start to his tenure at The Valley, talks were planned to take place over a new deal at the weekend.

Time will tell…

Interest like this is exactly why Charlton want to tie Holden down to a deal beyond the end of this season.

He’s become a popular figure at The Valley after leading their turnaround and with QPR in need of a resurgence, you could see why Holden would come into consideration; especially with his contract situation in mind too.

However, in terms of pedigree, he’s behind the aforementioned contenders. The fact he’s already with a club would likely make him a harder appointment than a Jones or Wilder too. It remains to be seen if the links transpire into anything more serious, of course, but it could be a risky appointment despite how well-regarded Holden is.