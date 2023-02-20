Cardiff City scout youngster linked with Sheffield United, Luton Town, report claims

Cardiff City watched over Motherwell’s Max Johnston during his side’s 2-0 win over Hearts over the weekend, according to Daily Record.

Motherwell beat Hearts 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. And 19-year-old right-back Johnston played in what was his seventh league appearance of the season, with representatives from Cardiff City apparently watching the young Scot in action.

Last week, reports emerged claiming that Championship trio Luton Town, Preston North End, and Sheffield United were all tracking Johnston ahead of his contract expiry this summer. Johnston is a product of the Motherwell youth academy and despite only featuring seven times in the Scottish top flight this season, he seems to be impressing a growing number of teams south of the border.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

One for the future…

Johnston clearly has potential given the amount of English interest in him. But where he might end up remains to be seen. At his age, he’ll surely want to go somewhere where he’ll play regular football, and Cardiff City might yet be a good bet for him – especially if they’re relegated into League One.

A move to Sheffield United or even Luton Town who could be playing in the Premier League next season might see Johnston struggle for game time, and that would surely hinder his development. So Cardiff might yet be a good bet for Johnstone – as would Preston North End as they look to rebuild their playing squad with young talent.

Cardiff City seem to be making the most effort to bring in Johnston right now given the fact that they scouted him over the weekend, but expect other teams to have an interest which is yet to surface in the media.