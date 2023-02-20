Burnley injury latest: Vincent Kompany on need for ‘miracles’ ahead of Millwall clash

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has suggested ‘miracles’ will be needed if any of his sidelined players are to return against Millwall on Tuesday.

Burnley managed to secure a 1-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday afternoon and they face a quick turnaround against more stiff opposition, with play-off candidates Millwall awaiting the Clarets.

Kompany was without the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jordan Beyer and Jay Rodriguez for the Kenilworth Road win, while star man Nathan Tella was forced off too.

Now, ahead of the trip back down south to The Den, Kompany has provided the latest on the chances of his injury players returning on Tuesday. He refused to be too drawn on Tella, telling the Burnley Express:

“He’ll be fine. It’s either a bit more than a cramp or just a knock.

“It’s his leg, so we’ll see, it’s a quick succession of games, so I don’t know.”

Regarding Burnley’s other sidelined players though, the Clarets boss suggested some miracles might need to be performed if they’re to make a quick return for the Millwall tie, adding:

“I don’t know.

“It’s in 48 hours, so I don’t know. We’ll be on the train back in one minute, and then we’ll be going back to London, so I don’t know if we’ve performed any miracles in the meantime up in Burnley — we’ll see.”

Playing it safe…

While Kompany will be determined to have his influential players available for selection again, Burnley have such squad depth that they can afford not to risk their sidelined players.

Bringing them back too early could risk re-injury or put them in danger of something more severe. The Millwall game will be a tough test and the Clarets will need to be at their strongest if they’re to take all three points back to Turf Moor, but it would be an unnecessary move to rush anyone back.

They’ve got a strong enough squad to manage for now, so it seems best to lean on the side of caution.

It remains to be seen just who is available though, with a surprise recovery or two seemingly needed if any are to feature on Tuesday night.