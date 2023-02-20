Blackburn Rovers duo still sidelined ahead of Blackpool test with striker ‘very doubtful’

Blackburn Rovers host Blackpool in the Championship tomorrow night.

Blackburn Rovers welcome north west rival Blackpool to Ewood Park tomorrow. The Seasiders arrive on the back of an impressive 1-0 win over Stoke City at the weekend, with Mick McCarthy’s side now in 23rd and just two points from safety.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn meanwhile are unbeaten in their last five league games after winning 1-0 against Swansea City at the weekend. Rovers had drawn their previous four games before that and find themselves in 7th ahead of tomorrow’s game.

But Tomasson’s task tomorrow will be made more difficult with striker Ben Brereton Diaz set to miss out. Speaking to the club ahead of tomorrow, Tomasson gave this injury update:

“Scott [Wharton] and [Thomas] Kaminski are still out. Ben [Brereton Diaz] is very doubtful, there are a couple of players doubtful with this intense schedule.”

It’s also been revealed that Bradley Dack will be missing for tomorrow’s game.

Going getting tough…

Blackburn Rovers have been recapturing some of their earlier form in recent weeks. Their results are finding some consistency and that win over Swansea City keeps them well within the play-off picture.

But now, Tomasson has injuries to Dack and Brereton Diaz to deal with, and after his side’s poor January showing, missing Brereton Diaz in particular will really hinder Rovers’ chances.

Blackpool look to have found a new lease of confidence under McCarthy. They’ll look to keep the ball in Rovers’ half tomorrow night and avoid taking any unnecessary risks in their own. So the task for Tomasson is how to address that when he doesn’t have Brereton Diaz closing down opposition defences, and Dack in behind him.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.