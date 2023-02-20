‘Being honest…’ – Carlos Corberan provides latest on West Brom fringe man’s contract situation

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has said Jake Livermore’s contract situation has not been addressed yet as he closes in on the end of his deal.

West Brom are looking to force their way into the play-offs after a resurgence under Corberan’s management and all the focus is on said bid to break into the top-six.

As it stands, the Baggies sit four points away from 6th placed Millwall, occupying 10th place.

As a result, some things have been pushed to the back burner as on-pitch matters take top priority. It seems one of the matters that will be dealt with at a later date is the contract of long-serving midfielder Livermore.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Corberan was full of praise for West Brom’s club captain amid his drop down the pecking order at The Hawthorns. He lauded his application and effort despite dropping out of the matchday squad in recent months before stating his contract situation isn’t a priority at the moment.

When quizzed on the matter, Corberan said:

“Being honest not yet, because we are fully focused in the situation that we are having right now.

“There are points that we need to address later, but it’s true that it’s more important to know how he is managing this period of games and we will see what happens after, for the future.”

What next for Livermore?

Now 33, Livermore sees his contract expire at the end of this season and given his drop out of the side under Corberan, it might be hard to see him extending his six-year stay with the club.

Corberan is insisting he still has a role to play off the pitch and while his commitment in training remains the same, it seems the Spaniard has no issues with the midfielder. But, if the chance for Livermore to head elsewhere arises in the summer, it could be best for all.

He’s drawn criticism at times and it’s clear he doesn’t fit into Corberan’s plan as well as the other midfield options at West Brom. It remains to be seen just what the summer brings for Livermore, but it might not be a surprise if he makes a chance of scenery.