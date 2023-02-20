‘A potential banana skin’ – Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Blackpool in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Blackburn Rovers made a much-needed return to winning ways against Swansea City at the weekend. Daniel Ayala’s late goal picked up a valuable three points for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

The Lancashire outfit are now in 7th, just outside the play-offs but tied on points with Millwall and Sunderland.

Blackpool also picked up a huge win at the weekend. The Tangerines defeated Stoke City 1-0 through an early striker from Ian Poveda, handing Mick McCarthy his first win at the helm at Bloomfield Road.

They’re still sat in 23rd, but it means the gap to safety is now just two points after Rotherham United lost again.

Now, ahead of this midweek clash, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Blackburn and Blackpool’s wins at the weekend were huge for their respective goals and both will be hopeful of building some momentum with another victory here.

“It sets up an intriguing clash between the Lancashire duo, but I think the hosts might just have the edge. For the most part, Rovers have stayed solid at home while Blackpool are yet to turn around their fortunes away from home.

“It could be a close one and this is a potential banana skin for Blackburn, but I’m backing them to claim a relatively routine win.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Blackpool

Luke Phelps

“What a win for Blackpool at the weekend. There might be hope yet for the Seasiders, and I think they’ll fancy their chances at Blackburn who could be without some key players for tomorrow’s game, with Dack and Brereton Diaz potentially missing out.

“Blackburn are finding their footing again and they’re looking strong. They’re not blowing teams away though which is a concern for a team chasing promotion, so I’m not entirely sure how this one will pan out.

“I’m leaning towards a Blackburn win but given their injuries, I’m going to say draw.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Blackpool