49-year-old is the favourite to replace Critchley at QPR, report claims

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth is the favourite to replace Neil Critchley at QPR, claims Daily Mail.

QPR parted ways with Critchley yesterday. The ex-Blackpool boss lasted just 11 Championship games in charge of the club and won just one of those, leaving QPR in 17th place of the table after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat away at Middlesbrough.

And Daily Mail are saying that Wycombe Wanderers’ long-standing boss – and former QPR player – Ainsworth is the favourite to take over at QPR. The 49-year-old is often linked with the QPR job when it’s vacant, but Ainsworth has remained loyal to League One side Wycombe where he’s been since 2012.

In 11 years at the club, Ainsworth has overseen 550 games and has won 2019 of them (39.8%). He guided the Chairboys to promotion from League Two in 2018 and then from League One in 2020. Now back in the third tier, Wycombe currently sit in 7th place of the table having won their last five.

And as a player, Ainsworth played for QPR between 2003 and 2010. He played 151 times in all competitions for the R’s, scoring 22 goals.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

Here we go again…

Without fail, Ainsworth is linked with the QPR job whenever it’s vacant. The link makes sense given his connection to the club and given his strong showing with Wycombe Wanderers, but it just never seems likely that he’ll leave the club.

Earlier in the campaign when Wycombe were struggling, a move might have been more likely. But with Wycombe now in form and in the play-off mix, a mid-season move to QPR or to any club for that matter, seems unlikely for Ainsworth.

QPR will certainly have names on their shortlist after sacking Critchley, and expect the club to want to make a swift appointment in a bid to save their season, with the idea of relegation quickly looking like a possibility.