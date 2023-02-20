3 left-backs Swansea City could sign on a free transfer in the summer as Manning blow emerges

Ryan Manning will be leaving Swansea City this summer when his contract expires, Swans boss Russell Martin has confirmed.

Manning, 26, has been a key player for Swansea City this season. He’s featured 29 times in the Championship so far, scoring three goals and assisting five more. His contract situation has been a cause for concern throughout the campaign though, and now it’s been confirmed that Manning will leave at the end of the season.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out three left-backs who are also set to become free agents in the summer, and who could be good potential signings for the Swans…

Jay Dasilva

The Bristol City man came close to sealing a late January move to Coventry City, but it fell through and he remains at Ashton Gate where he sees his contract expire at the end of this season.

The 24-year-old former Chelsea man has featured more than 100 times in the Championship for Bristol City since arriving in 2018. He’s has his injury problems, but with 23 league appearances to his name this season – and 36 in the last – he seems to be getting back to full fitness.

Swansea have taken advantage of Bristol City’s out of contract players in the past and Dasilva could well be the next.

Scott Malone

Former Derby County man Malone is also out of contract in the summer. The 31-year-old was a key player for Millwall in both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, recording 14 gal contributions across the two campaigns (seven goals, seven assists).

But he’s fallen slightly down the pecking order this time round. He’s featured 20 times in the league and has four assists to his name, but he’s not starting as regularly as he was last time round. Malone is an experienced and proven Championship player and he’ll no doubt have plenty of suitors if he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Morgan Fox

The 29-year-old sees his Stoke City contract expire in the summer. When he left Sheffield Wednesday as a free agent in 2020, Fox had a number of suitors in the Championship, but eventually signed a three-year deal with the Potters.

And this season, the Welshman has become more of a central defender, although his natural position is on the left. Fox then would provide the same kind of versatility that Manning does, and at 29 years old, he’s at a decent age to come into a new club and really hit the ground running.

It wouldn’t be the most glamorous signing for Swansea City, but it’d be a decent one nevertheless.