Zack Steffen sends message to Middlesbrough fans after QPR win and has his say on Chuba Akpom

Middlesbrough beat QPR 3-1 in the Championship yesterday.

Middlesbrough remain in 3rd place of the Championship table but have now closed the gap to Sheffield United in 2nd to just four points, after the Blades’ defeat at Millwall in yesterday’s early kick off.

Two goals from Chuba Akpom and one from Riley McGree sealed the win for Boro, who’ve now won their last five in the league. And after the game, on loan Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen tweeted this:

5 in a row 🔥 This group is special!! Fans have been amazing!! Whole lot to play for. And this guy @cakpom man … what a pleasure it is to see this guys continued success. keep going my g!! 📈👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aj03KYDcvr — Zack Steffen (@zacksteffen_) February 18, 2023

The American has now featured 29 times in the Championship for Boro this season, keeping seven clean sheets. His midweek performance v Sheffield United earned praise, with Steffen pulling off some big saves to help Middlesbrough claim what could prove to be a season-defining win at Bramall Lane.

And yesterday’s win was another commanding one. Akpom now has 19 Championship goals to his name this season – four more then the league’s second-highest scorer Viktor Gyokeres.

Up next…

Middlesbrough are back in action next weekend v West Brom. It’s another tough outing for Michael Carrick’s side, but they have a week’s break to recover from a congested couple of weeks.

After that game, Boro face the likes of Reading, Swansea City, Stoke City, and Preston North End before the March international break – all winnable games, but ones that could all prove to be potential banana skins.

Boro are bang in form right now and full of confidence, and the aim should be to close the gap to Sheffield United come next month’s international break.

Boro v West Brom kicks off at 3pm next Saturday.