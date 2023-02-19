Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Tottenham Hotspur handed potential boost as Crystal Palace and West Ham chances of swoop for Championship ace revealed

byLuke Phelps
19 February 2023
Crystal Palace and West Ham may be deterred by Bristol City’s £20million valuation of Alex Scott, says Alan Nixon.

Scott, 19, has a number of Premier League suitors, with Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham among the sides being quite heavily linked with a swoop for the Bristol City man. But Nixon has revealed in The Sun this morning that neither Palace or West Ham are ‘likely to go close’ to Bristol City’s £20million valuation of the player.

And that could well play into Spurs’ hands with reports this week suggesting that the North London club have a growing interest in Scott, with Spurs scouts reportedly paying close attention to Scott ahead of a summer swoop. So far this season, the central midfielder has featured 31 times in the Championship and has claimed five assists.

 

Author
Luke Phelps
