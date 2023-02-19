Tottenham Hotspur handed potential boost as Crystal Palace and West Ham chances of swoop for Championship ace revealed

Crystal Palace and West Ham may be deterred by Bristol City’s £20million valuation of Alex Scott, says Alan Nixon.

Scott, 19, has a number of Premier League suitors, with Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham among the sides being quite heavily linked with a swoop for the Bristol City man. But Nixon has revealed in The Sun this morning that neither Palace or West Ham are ‘likely to go close’ to Bristol City’s £20million valuation of the player.

And that could well play into Spurs’ hands with reports this week suggesting that the North London club have a growing interest in Scott, with Spurs scouts reportedly paying close attention to Scott ahead of a summer swoop. So far this season, the central midfielder has featured 31 times in the Championship and has claimed five assists.