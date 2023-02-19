‘They’ll still make the top-six’ – Watford v West Brom prediction: The72

Watford host West Brom in the Championship on Monday night.

Slaven Bilic’s Watford go into this game without a win in their last five league outings. But the Hornets drew away at Burnley last time out and have managed to hold on to their 6th place position, so not all hope is lost for Watford just yet.

Carlos Corberan’s West Brom are also in a difficult run right now. The Baggies have won one of their last five in the league, following up their 2-0 defeat at Birmingham City with a 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers last time out. West Brom currently sit in 10th.

Ahead of the clash, a couple of our writers gave their predictions…

Cameron Winstanley

“Bilic will be hoping that his side can start turning these draws into wins, and keep their promotion hopes alive as the likes of West Brom, Millwall, and Blackburn overs look to close the gap.

“But West Brom’s surge up the table of late has stuttered due to their recent form, and without a win on the road for over a month, this game could offer more frustration for the Baggies.

“Both sides will want a return to winning ways and a result in this game, which is going to be very evenly contested, would prove a huge boost. But I can’t pick a winner for this one.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Luke Phelps

“Since Corberan’s new deal, it seems like that early optimism and exciting has dwindled a bit. But there’s still no denying that Corberan is a top coach and West Brom are a top team, and I think they’ll still make the top-six this season.

“Watford are looking like a typical Bilic side in the Championship. They never seem to win but they never seem to lose, and they always seem to be in 6th or above, so I won’t completely write them off here.

“I think this will be a really exciting game. It’ll be very close, but I’m fancying West Brom to nick a win – I think they’re more dangerous in attack than Watford.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-2 West Bromwich Albion