‘Grit our teeth’ – Amari’i Bell sends message to Luton Town fans after Burnley defeat

Luton Town lost 1-0 at home to league leaders Burnley in the Championship yesterday.

Luton Town welcomed runaway leaders Burnley to Kenilworth Road yesterday, and Rob Edwards’ side gave a very good account of themselves. The game was won in the 78th minute when Ashley Barnes netted for the visitors, extending their lead at the top of the Championship table to 11 points.

For Luton, the defeat keeps them in 4th. It’s only the third time that Luton have tasted defeat in the league under Edwards, but Hatters full-back Amari’i Bell believes his side should’ve come away from the game with something. He tweeted after the game:

Time to grit our teeth and go again. We deserved more but that’s football, let’s keep fighting 🎩 🧡 pic.twitter.com/aZCcppPvcw — Amari'i Bell (@Amariibell) February 18, 2023

Bell joined Luton Town ahead of last season, and went on to feature 43 times in Championship fixtures last time round. And he’s played in all but one of Luton’s league games so far this season, again proving to be an important player for the Hatters who look good to challenge for promotion once again this season.

Up next…

Luton have six games between now and the March international break. Luton play Birmingham City next before playing Millwall, Swansea City, Sheffield United, Bristol City, and Sunderland.

Edwards’ side have some tough games coming up against fellow top-six rivals, and the next few weeks or so will really make or break Luton in their quest for a second-straight play-off finish in the Championship.

They gave a good account of themselves v Burnley yesterday and will be gunning to get a win over an out of sorts Birmingham City side next weekend.