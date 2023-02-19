George Byers sends message to Sheffield Wednesday fans after MK Dons comeback win

Sheffield Wednesday beat MK Dons 5-2 in League One yesterday.

Sheffield Wednesday found themselves 2-1 down at half-time against strugglers MK Dons yesterday. But Darren Moore’s side scored three times in the second half to claim another resounding victory in League One, with the three points taking the Owls top of the table after Plymouth Argyle drew at home to Fleetwood Town.

George Byers was one of four names to get on the score-sheet for Wednesday yesterday, with Josh Windass and Lee Gregory both scoring, and Matt Smith netting a brace. And after the game, Byers took to Twitter with this message:

3 points ✅ Goal ✅ Get inn!! We keep pushing 🔵⚪️🦉#UTO @swfc 🫡 — George Byers (@G_byers) February 18, 2023

Byers joined Sheffield Wednesday from Swansea City last season. Last season he scored six goals in League One, and his goal v MK Dons yesterday took him to six League One goals for this season, with three assists as well in 21 League One appearances.

He’s a key player for the Owls who are on course to earn promotion back to the Championship. But the job is far from done for Moore’s side, who face Charlton Athletic next weekend.

Up next…

Charlton have a congested March period. The Owls don’t break for the internationals next month, instead playing all of Peterborough United, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Forest Green, and Cheltenham Town in March.

It’s looking like a really tough month for the Owls but given their recent form, fans should be confident of seeing their side pick up some big wins next month, and take some more steps towards earning promotion back to the Championship.

Charlton Athletic are next on their agenda and it promises to be another tough one – the game kicks off at 3pm next weekend.