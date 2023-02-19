Details behind Blackburn Rovers’ Brereton Diaz contract proposal revealed

Ben Brereton Diaz a £30,000-a-week, one-year contract by Blackburn Rovers, says Alan Nixon.

Brereton Diaz sees his current Blackburn Rovers contract expire in the summer. The Chilean international has scored 10 goals and assisted four more in 31 Championship outings so far this season, and there were claims that he’d signed a pre-contract agreement with La Liga side Villarreal, although these claims have been talked down.

And now, Nixon has revealed in The Sun this morning that Blackburn Rovers have offered Brereton Diaz a one-year extension, worth £30,000-a-week, in a bid to get him to stay at the club.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side claimed a 1-0 win at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship yesterday, moving them up into 7th place of the table and keeping them level on points with Millwall who moved up into 6th after beating Sheffield United.

Ben’s dilemma…

Brereton Diaz will have plenty of options in the summer. He could secure a top flight move quite easily as a free agent, but this fresh offer from Blackburn Rovers could prove too lucrative to turn down, and he’d be doing Blackburn a favour in the process.

But whether or not Rovers will want Brereton Diaz to sign this deal, and then sell him rather than lose him on a free transfer, remains to be seen. The striker hasn’t matched the heights of last season but he remains a young player with a lot of potential yet to fulfil, and plenty of teams might be ready to pay big for him.

It’ll be interesting to see how this story develops over the next few weeks.